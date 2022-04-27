Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $349,647.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,433,759 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

