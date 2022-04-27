Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 617,657 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $15,949,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 73,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 11,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,122. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

