Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.46 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $26.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.58 billion to $27.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.06 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.94. 425,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $114.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

