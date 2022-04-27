Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) to post $10.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.60 billion and the lowest is $10.52 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $7.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $42.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.87 billion to $43.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $48.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $223.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.52.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.50. 9,241,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,211,264. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 72,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.8% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 30,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 129.1% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 96,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

