Brokerages Expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.37 Million

Equities analysts expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $22.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. SI-BONE reported sales of $20.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year sales of $107.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.64 million to $107.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.13 million, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $29,362.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $20.02. 189,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,312. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $670.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.93.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

