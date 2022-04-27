Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT at C$29.96

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.96.

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 in the last quarter.

AC stock traded down C$1.76 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,127,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,323. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.98. The company has a market cap of C$8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.6699998 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

