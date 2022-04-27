Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $12.38

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Angi stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 64,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.75. Angi has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Angi will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Angi by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

