Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Price Target at GBX 701.43

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.43 ($8.94).

AUTO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 720 ($9.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of AUTO stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 618.40 ($7.88). 2,430,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,116. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($6.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.58). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 646.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 666.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

