Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $153.88

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NET stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $210,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

