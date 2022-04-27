Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$18.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several research firms have commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares began coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 target price on the stock. TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 657,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,728. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.59 and a 12 month high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

