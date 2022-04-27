Brokerages Set Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Target Price at $6.80

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENJY shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enjoy Technology stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,853. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $166.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

