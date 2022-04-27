Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT at $31.13

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 23,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,763. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

