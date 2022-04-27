Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price at $113.67

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,443. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.63. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

