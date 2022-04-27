Brokerages Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT at $15.93

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLMN. Barclays began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,911,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLMN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,604. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

