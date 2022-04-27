Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Target Price at $15.73

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JSAIY. Jefferies Financial Group raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 70,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.