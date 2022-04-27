Brokerages Set OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $469.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 135.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 311,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after buying an additional 300,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

