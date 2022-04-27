Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Target Price at C$5.75

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares in the company, valued at C$11,033,415.

TSE TVE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.37. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

