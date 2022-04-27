Brokers Issue Forecasts for Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PIF. Cormark lifted their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

TSE:PIF opened at C$18.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.82. The firm has a market cap of C$354.77 million and a P/E ratio of 534.41. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.96 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,764.71%.

About Polaris Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.