Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 48 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

