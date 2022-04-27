Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,757 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $202,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,157. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.