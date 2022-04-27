Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRKL opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

