Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

NYSE BRO opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

