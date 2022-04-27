Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Up 5.3%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 23,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,897,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bumble by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bumble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,635,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 39.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

