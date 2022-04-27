Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Up 5.3%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 23,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,897,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.83.
In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bumble by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bumble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,635,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 39.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter.
About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
