Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.69) to GBX 2,935 ($37.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($29.95) to GBX 2,400 ($30.59) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,225.60.

Get Bunzl alerts:

OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. 31,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,593. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.