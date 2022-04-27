Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $1,655.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,655.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURBY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.99) to GBX 1,836 ($23.40) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($26.77) to GBX 2,280 ($29.06) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.68) to GBX 2,280 ($29.06) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,850 ($23.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

