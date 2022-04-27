Burger Swap Market Capitalization Reaches $26.14 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $26.14 million and $4.01 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,881 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

