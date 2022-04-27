Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,283. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.15 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.