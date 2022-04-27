Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,797. The firm has a market cap of $466.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

