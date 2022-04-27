Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives $25.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

BZZUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($35.48) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $9.85 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

