Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.43 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.890-$3.970 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.72. The stock had a trading volume of 74,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,453. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.63. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

