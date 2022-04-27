Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNS traded up $4.51 on Wednesday, hitting $156.05. 16,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,453. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.77.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

