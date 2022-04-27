Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.74 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.890-$3.970 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 74,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,453. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 102,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

