CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives $3.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAIXY shares. Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.0379 dividend. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

