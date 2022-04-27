California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of NYSE CWT traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,432,000 after buying an additional 625,425 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 103,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

