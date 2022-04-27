Calix (NYSE:CALX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Calix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.210 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.
Shares of CALX stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,065. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. Calix has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $80.95.
In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.
Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calix (CALX)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.