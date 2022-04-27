Calix (NYSE:CALX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Calix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.210 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,065. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. Calix has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after buying an additional 385,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calix by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Calix by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Calix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Calix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

