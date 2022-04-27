Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.33. 2,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAIL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,917,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at about $889,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at about $196,000.

