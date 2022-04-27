Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.78 Million

Brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) to report $46.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $46.55 million. Camden National posted sales of $44.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $190.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.69 million to $191.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $201.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.59 million to $205.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.04 million. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

CAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 2,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $674.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 134.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Camden National by 97.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

