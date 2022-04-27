Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. 3,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 97.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

