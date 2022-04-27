Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.13

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 391778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.95 million and a P/E ratio of -29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.