Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$62.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

