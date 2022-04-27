Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian National Railway updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.390-$5.630 EPS.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.46. 1,530,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,746. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

