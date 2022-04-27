Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.
Shares of CP traded down C$1.82 on Tuesday, hitting C$93.06. 1,396,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,568. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.52 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.32. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$105.46.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
