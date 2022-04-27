Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Shares of CP traded down C$1.82 on Tuesday, hitting C$93.06. 1,396,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,568. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.52 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.32. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$105.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

