Cango Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of CANG stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $436.14 million, a P/E ratio of -285.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cango will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
