Cango Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of CANG stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $436.14 million, a P/E ratio of -285.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cango will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cango during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.