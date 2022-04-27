Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.44). Canoo reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canoo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,693,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 187,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 171,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOEV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 94,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. Canoo has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

