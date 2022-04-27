Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) will post $105.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.12 million and the highest is $111.41 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $428.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $434.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $479.55 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $491.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 64.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 5,837,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

