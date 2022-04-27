Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 169,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,760,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several analysts have commented on CGC shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

