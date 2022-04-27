Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 169,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,760,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Several analysts have commented on CGC shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
