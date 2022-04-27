Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%.
Shares of CCBG stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
