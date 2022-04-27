Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Capital City Bank Group (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.