Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Down 4.5%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.04. 9,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 522,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The firm has a market cap of $535.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 64.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 35,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

