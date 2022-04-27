Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790,857 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after buying an additional 740,768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 453,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

