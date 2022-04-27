CargoX (CXO) Price Down 45.2% Over Last Week

CargoX (CXO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and approximately $96,239.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

